Interstate 84 closed in southern Idaho

Travelers headed from the Treasure Valley to Salt Lake City take note.
Interstate 84 is closed in both directions Friday from the junction with Interstate 86 in southeast Idaho to the Utah state line because of snow and reduced visibility, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Travelers should expect blockages and closures throughout southern Idaho, including Idaho 81 (closed in both directions), Idaho 24 (parts closed) and U.S. 30 (closed).
Check here for statewide road conditions.
Comments