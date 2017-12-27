Loggers, enviros partner on Idaho forest projects. Their main obstacle is now money

More Videos 1:03 Salvage logging after Idaho's Pioneer Fire Pause 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:48 These are just a few of the things that make Boise a great place to be 2:25 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament 1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Salvage logging after Idaho's Pioneer Fire The Pioneer Fire burned 190,000 acres of Idaho's Boise National Forest in 2016. About 7 percent of that area was being logged by winter 2017 to salvage usable timber in a race against rot and decay. The Pioneer Fire burned 190,000 acres of Idaho's Boise National Forest in 2016. About 7 percent of that area was being logged by winter 2017 to salvage usable timber in a race against rot and decay. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

The Pioneer Fire burned 190,000 acres of Idaho's Boise National Forest in 2016. About 7 percent of that area was being logged by winter 2017 to salvage usable timber in a race against rot and decay. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com