Otter includes Fish and Game fee increase in budget but leaves it to Commission to sell to Legislature

Gov. Butch Otter included the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s request to increase of most resident licenses, tags and fees between $1 and $6.
Otter stopped short of supporting the proposal saying it comes from dedicated funds under control of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. But they will need approval from the Idaho Legislature.
The commission pulled the proposal last year after it got sideways with several legislators over auction tags and landowner appreciation tags. If approved, the new resident prices will go into effect in 2018.
The so-called price-lock proposal would allow hunters and anglers who purchase and maintain an annual license starting in 2017, to be exempt from the proposed fee increase.
The $100 million agency with 558 employees is in charge of managing all wildlife in the state. The last resident fee increase was more than 12 years ago. The agency’s operational costs have increased over 22 percent due to inflation.
“The level of services Fish and Game provides and our capacity to manage are both decreasing because of increased costs,” said Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore. “As a result, we are stocking fewer trout and conducting fewer game and fish population surveys.”
Idaho Fish and Game receives no general tax revenue, depending on license fees and federal dollars.
“We believe the Fish and Game Price Lock will encourage enough of the intermittent hunters and anglers to buy a license every year and will generate the revenue needed to keep up with inflation and help us provide quality hunting and fishing in Idaho every year, whether they use their license or not,” Moore said.
Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker
