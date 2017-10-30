Declutter or score new-to-you gear at the Ski Swap

The annual Ski Swap is this weekend, which means that ‘winter is coming’!
Exciting news for all you ski bums. But for those of us whose only love for snow is Jon Snow, not so much.
At any rate, winter sport enthusiasts will want to get in on this — whether you are looking to get rid of equipment that hasn’t seen powder action in years or interested in buying without fainting from sticker shock.
The 67th annual Ski Swap is from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Sellers can check in used equipment during specific hours on Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 2-4. If items sell during the swap, the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation will take a 25-percent commission and mail you a check for the remaining 75 percent. Not bad if the only thing you are collecting on that old equipment is dust.
Those looking to scout the swap pay a $5 admission on Friday, and $3 on Saturday and Sunday. Or get in free on Sunday with a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission, which helps the homeless through shelter and addiction recovery programs throughout the Treasure Valley.
The Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation is a nonprofit youth sports organization for athletes who want to compete in alpine ski racing, freeride skiing and snowboarding. Go to bbsef.org for seller details.
Free day of dentistry
Ustick Dental Office is hosting its 4th annual Dentistry From The Heart event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at 9733 W. Ustick Road, Boise.
Dr. Vincent Rigby and his team of dentists, sponsors and volunteers plan to help people in need of dental work, providing free extractions or cleanings on those 18 years and older who can’t get dental care elsewhere.
Rigby and his volunteers will treat the first 50 patients, or however many they can service by 4 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Now more than ever, I know there’s people out there that need my services, but have no means to afford them — whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance. This Dentistry From The Heart event is my way of giving back to the community, and being there for the people who are in need of dental work,” said Dr. Rigby.
Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) is a national non-profit organization with a simple mission — making people smile. Founded in 2001 by a dentist in New Port Richey, Florida, DFTH was created to aid those in need, including the growing population of under-insured Americans.
For more information, call 208-375-8720 or go to ustickdental.com.
To date, DFTH has helped over 85,000 patients and provided over $17 million in dental care.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
