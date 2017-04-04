Fundraiser helps student with her 20th surgery

INSPIRE Connections Academy student Sophia Fratto has been battling kidney disease her entire life. Sophia has undergone 19 surgeries in her 11 years and last year doctors said it was time for another one: a kidney transplant.
Thanks to a donor match from a medical assistant at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, who has known Sophia for years, Sophia’s spirits have been lifted.
Sophia is currently in Salt Lake City for surgery, and will spend several weeks recovering there.
Inspired by Sophia’s story, the students and faculty at INSPIRE Connections Academy have organized a fundraiser Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Sophia and her family will be receiving 20 percent of all proceeds from yogurt purchases during this event to go towards their GoFundMe fundraising page.
The community is invited to come join Sophia’s classmates and teachers to help support her during this tough time.
