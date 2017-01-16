Nominate a Treasure Valley nonprofit to receive a $3,000 donation from Fork and Alavita

Fork and Alavita restaurants are accepting nominations for a $3,000 donation from their Corkage for Community Fund. The donation will go to a deserving Treasure Valley nonprofit organization.
Corkage for Community allows customers to bring their own wine to the Downtown Boise restaurants for a $10 corkage fee that benefits the fund.
Nominations are being accepted on Fork’s Facebook Page (facebook.com/boisefork) now through Jan. 30. You’ll also need to like Fork and Alavita on Facebook to submit a nomination.
Nominations should be less than 75 words and in the form of a Facebook post, rather than a private message.
Nonprofit organizations, board members, staff, ambassadors and friends can make the nominations on behalf of the organization.
Staff members at Fork and Alavita will review the nominations and vote on the winning Treasure Valley organization. The winner will be announced in February.
We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to donate $3,000 from our Corkage for Community Fund. This donation will help a local charity nominated by the community. Fork and Alavita have pledged to remain ‘loyal to local’ whenever possible, including supporting local charities.
Cameron and Amanda Lumsden, owners and founders of Fork and Alavita restaurants
Glove Drive benefits the Salvation Army
With temperatures falling below freezing and significant, measurable snow for the first time in a while, the Boise Hawks want to help those who are in need of keeping warm.
For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for the season-opening night baseball game on June 20 against Eugene.
“We feel that this is an opportunity for both donors to feel appreciated by offering them a night out at the ballpark and for those in our community who could use help. We often forget how a small thing like a pair of winter gloves can go a long way,” said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery.
The gloves will be donated to the Salvation Army.
Donations can be made through Feb. 1 at the Hawks front office, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, during operating hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A chance to score free groceries
We are midway into January and I have one question: How are those New Year’s resolutions holding up? I think I just heard a collective “sigh.”
Here’s a little incentive to make healthier decisions when it comes to food shopping.
Earthbound Farm and Silk, along with other WhiteWave Foods brands, are teaming up with Treasure Valley Albertsons stores to surprise shoppers by purchasing their entire cart of groceries. With many of us strapped for cash after the holiday season, it’s a chance for a timely surprise.
“Secret shoppers” will be walking around the store looking for WhiteWave products in people’s carts and then notifying them they have won their entire cart of groceries for free. (WhiteWave brands include Earthbound Farm, Silk, Horizon, International Delight and So Delicious.)
The promotion is already under way, but there are three more chances coming up. Five carts will be purchased at each Albertsons location below during the specified time windows or until all cart buys are complete:
▪ Saturday, Jan. 21: 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Jan. 22: 1650 W. State St., Boise, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Jan. 22: 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments