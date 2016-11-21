Boise Stage Stop offers free Thanksgiving dinners to truck drivers

Most drivers will agree that truck driving is not a job, but a “lifestyle” — and a lonely one at that.
Spending weeks at a time on the road is the norm. (No clocking out at 5 p.m. here.)
With the grueling hours and inconsistent schedules, truckers often sacrifice spending time with their families, including the precious holidays.
To show their gratitude, the Boise Stage Stop is holding its annual Driver Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise.
Show a valid CDL and receive a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings for yourself and one guest. Additional guests can purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $10.99 general and $6.99 child.
There will also be chances to win prizes donated by the Stage Stop’s partner vendors.
Go to facebook.com/boisestagestop or call 343-1367.
The Boise Stage Stop has been doing Driver Appreciation since 2004.
You won’t pay peanuts to watch ‘The Peanuts Movie’
For those venturing out on Black Friday, spare the kids the shoulder-checking madness and give them some Snoopy and Charlie Brown instead.
An encore presentation of “The Peanuts Movie” will be shown at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of Majestic 18 Cinemas’ annual Holiday Matinee Canned Food Drive.
The price of admission is a canned food item, which benefits the Meridian Food Bank.
Small Business Saturday helps local refugees
Artisans for Hope will open its studio shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 723 N. 15th St. (corner of Hays and 15th streets) in Boise.
Shop for knit scarves, hats, gloves, purses and other clothing pieces — all handmade by local refugees.
Seventy-five percent of sales goes back to the student who made the product.
Artisans for Hope is a community-based, volunteer-driven nonprofit that helps incoming refugees develop the skill base, language acquisition and confidence to successfully integrate into their new community.
Artisans for Hope will also hold special holiday sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
The studio shop is open regularly from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Go to artisansforhope.org.
Letting it grow for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Einstein’s Oilery is celebrating No-Shave November with matching funds for all employee and customer donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Einstein’s team has collectively set aside their razors for the monthlong journey where participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.
Einstein’s employees are making donations to St. Jude’s, and Einstein’s is matching them 100 percent.
In addition, Einstein’s is pledging $6,000 in matching funds for all customer donations received at any Einstein’s location.
Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to help educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.
Einstein’s has six locations throughout the Valley. Go to einsteinsoilery.com/locations.
To learn more about No-Shave November’s mission, go to no-shave.org.
Christmas Tree sales
The day after Thanksgiving is not only the infamous Black Friday, but it’s also the time Christmas tree lots start poppin’ up.
So while you’re out shopping all the deals, stop by a lot and get first dibs on a beautiful tree.
The Boise Vista Lions Club in conjunction with the Venture Club, an extension of the Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts, will sell Christmas trees and wreaths outside the Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, beginning Friday, Nov. 25.
Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. The lot will remain open through Dec. 17 or until all the trees are sold, whichever comes first.
Proceeds are used to fund eye and hearing exams and provide glasses and hearing aids for people in need.
