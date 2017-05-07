Idaho’s Craters of the Moon added to list of monuments under review

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? Pause 1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island 0:55 Hot weather as Boise River floods 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 2:19 Beard lovers parade their whiskers for a good cause at the Boise Beard Bazaar 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy