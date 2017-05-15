Moving in: Boise’s remodeled Macy’s is new home to charter school support company

Employees of Athlos Academies have moved into their new Downtown headquarters offices in the renovated Macy’s building at 10th and Idaho streets
Athlos provides curriculum and other support to 30 charter schools through out the country. Staff is occupying two floors.
A grand opening is planned in June.
Athlos’ buildings includes a hardwood gym floor and a miniature football field — with blue turf in recognition of Boise State University. Both represent Athlos’ dedication to strong bodies as well as strong minds and characters. Students in many schools using Athlos material have similar layouts for regular exercise.
“It’s exciting to see our schools replicated in our new space,” said Ian Woods, school nutrition specialist at Athlos Academies. “And similar to our classrooms, we now have space to consistently have movement breaks during the work day.”
Athlos is the creation of Treasure Valley residents Jason Kotter and Ryan Van Alfen, who founded and own the company. Neither is an educator. Both see links among fitness, performance characteristics and academic success.
The pair announced purchase of the 90-year-old Macy’s building in 2015 for $1.5 million and spent about a year renovating the structure.
