Idaho moves ahead on education reforms. Are they working? Is it time to revisit the goals?

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman Pause

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

0:59 Snowshoeing in the Boise Foothills

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben