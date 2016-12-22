Kuna School District intends to ask voters for $40 million building plan in spring

Kuna voters should expect to be asked in March to approve $42.5 million in bonds and a supplemental levy for new school buildings and curriculum materials.
Kuna School Board trustees approved a facilities plan earlier this week that includes the first phase of a second high school, transforming an elementary school into a middle school and expanding two elementary schools.
Building projects are needed to meet an influx of students to the district, estimated at 250 per year. Kuna schools has 5,500 students.
A $40 million construction bond and a $2.5 million supplemental levy is expected for March 14. The bond requires a two-third majority for passage. A supplemental requires a simple majority.
School officials says they can pay for the bond plus and supplemental levy for curriculum materials and technology and not raise the current property tax rate. Residents in the school district pay $500 per $100,000 of taxable value on their homes.
