2 Canyon County deputies tried to arrange attack on inmate, court files claim

Two former Canyon County jail deputies were accused Monday of trying to arrange an attack on an inmate suspected of child sex crimes. Inmates played a role in unmasking the trouble, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kade McConnell, 23, of Caldwell, and Corey Weathermon, 46, of Nampa, were arrested on warrants for solicitation to commit aggravated battery (McConnell), and aiding and abetting the same charge (Weathermon).
The pair reportedly shared “non-publicly available paperwork depicting” the evidence against their intended victim with other inmates, whom they then asked to “take care of it,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. The complaint claims the deputies also talked with the other inmates about how to get their intended victim “alone and unprotected.”
All of the inmates, including the intended victim, belong to the same gang, according to the complaint.
Never miss a local story.
Further details of the charges were not immediately available Monday. But in a news release, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said one or more inmates brought forward “deeply troubling” allegations on Oct. 19 involving McConnell and Weathermon. After an initial investigation, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to handle the matter.
Canyon County fired both men on Oct. 30.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for McConnell and Weathermon on Monday. Both men were arrested, booked into the Canyon County Jail and later moved to the Ada County Jail, where they were being held Monday for their own safety, said Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Shelley Akamatsu.
McConnell and Weathermon will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Canyon County.
Canyon County authorities deferred further comment to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. But Monday’s news release lauded the county’s “employees and officials who helped bring these allegations to light and who moved so quickly” to address them. “These men and women are truly representative” of the jail’s staff, the release said.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments