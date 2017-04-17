Police searching for Boise man thought to be armed and dangerous

Police on Monday morning were searching for a Boise man who they said may be armed and dangerous, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Javier V. Tapia, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault and drug trafficking. A Boise police and Drug Enforcement Administration investigation led to the federal indictment for drug trafficking.
Officers on Wednesday tried to arrest Tapia near Fairview Avenue and Fry Street when the suspect rammed his vehicle into an undercover police car and fled. His vehicle was later found abandoned.
Tapia is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and may have facial hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on Tapia’s whereabouts to call dispatch at 377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS, 343COPS.com or via the P3 tips app. A reward of up to $1000 is offered if a tip leads to a felony arrest.
Comments