Caldwell man wanted on warrant flees police, may be armed

Josue “Josh” Ibarra briefly led police on a car chase Wednesday evening, hit an unmarked police car, crashed in a field and escaped on foot into a subdivision on the south end of Caldwell. Police currently are unsure of his whereabouts and warn he is armed and dangerous.
Ibarra, 33, has a pending felony warrant for a probation violation. According to the Caldwell Police Department, officers attempted to pull him over at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Beech Street and Sunridge Drive.
Ibarra reportedly pulled over for just a moment before driving away. Police chased him, but were soon called off after he collided with an unmarked police car. Less than a mile later, Ibarra crashed in a field and fled on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.
Residents of the Apple Creek subdivision waved down police to say they saw Ibarra running from the area. With help from Idaho State Police, Caldwell officers searched yard-to-yard but couldn’t find him.
Ibarra may have a small-caliber handgun, police warn. Anyone with information about him should call Canyon County Dispatch, 208-454-7531, or Crime Stoppers, 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous.
