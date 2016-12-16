Footprints led straight to suspect in Boise burglaries, police say

Jayvon Walker, 21, of Meridian, was arrested Friday on 10 counts of burglary, Ada County Jail records show.
The case had not yet made its way Friday afternoon into Idaho’s online court records system to confirm the charges.
Boise police say they were called at about 2 a.m. about a man who had broken into a home near Ranchero Way and Targee Street — just east of Maple Grove Road — and stolen “a number of items.”
After confirming that man was no longer at the home, officers started to search the area and found an unspecified number of vehicles that had been broken into.
It snowed overnight, and footprints from those break-ins led through the snow to Walker, who was reportedly walking near Overland Road and Milwaukee Street. Officers talked to him and, according to BPD, found he had several items believed stolen.
Court records show Walker was already awaiting a Jan. 23 pretrial on one charge of theft by means of threat or deception, a misdemeanor dating from Dec. 9.
He’s also pleaded guilty seven times in the last year to charges such as unlawful entry, petit theft and various drug charges. In December 2015 a petit theft plea agreement dropped a related charge of burglary. This August, he reached a plea agreement admitting to battery, malicious injury to property and intentionally destroying a telecommunications line, and in exchange had attempted strangulation and two drug-related charges dismissed.
Each charge of burglary, if proved true, carries a prison sentence of 1 to 10 years.
