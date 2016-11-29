Police seek man who attacked, attempted to abduct woman in Boise

A husky man, taller than 6 feet, reportedly grabbed a 19-year-old from behind about 6:15 p.m. Monday while she was walking to her car in a shopping center parking lot near Westpark and North Milwaukee streets, Boise police said Tuesday.
The woman was able to fight off the attacker and report it to police. The man used some sort of sharp object during the attack, and the woman sustained minor injuries. police said. She was treated at an area hospital and released.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS, leave an online tip or use the P3 app.
Boise Police officers remind shoppers to practice good safety habits and be aware of their surroundings. Shoppers are also encouraged to park in well-lit areas and avoid carrying too many packages or becoming distracted by a cell phone.
