Rash of crashes at Eagle intersection prompts agencies to consider options

An accident-prone intersection in Eagle is getting another serious look after a fatal motorcycle crash the day after Thanksgiving, Eagle police report.
The agency, a division of the Ada County Sheriff's Office, urged drivers in October to pay special attention at the intersection of Idaho 44/ State Street and Edgewood Lane. There had been 13 crashes at that intersection since April, when a blinking yellow arrow was installed to allow left turns onto Edgewood, police said.
Since then there have been three more crashes at the intersection, including a Nov. 25 crash that killed motorcyclist Aaron J. Thomas, 29, of Boise, police said. Thomas was headed west on 44 when an eastbound car made a left turn onto Edgewood and hit him. Another westbound driver then hit Thomas. The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe Thomas had the right-of-way, police said.
So on Friday morning, police gathered at the intersection with representatives of the Ada County Highway District and Idaho Transportation Department to watch traffic and consider what changes may be called for.
"We’ve been concerned about this intersection for some time now and wanted to get all the other players out there with us," Eagle police said on Facebook. "Several changes are being considered, including a proposal to restrict the left turn onto Edgewood from Idaho 44 during rush hour. That would mean a red arrow to indicate “you’re not allowed to turn until it's green” during the busiest times."
"Another proposal is to increase signage at the intersection, to remind people to make sure to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic," police said, noting that more homes and more businesses are producing increased traffic in the area.
Another problem area is the right turn onto 44 from the north side of the Edgewood intersection, police said, and more signs reminding motorists to yield the right of way are expected soon.
Comments