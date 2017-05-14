Canyon County

Man killed in Caldwell motorcycle crash near middle school

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Caldwell’s Jefferson Middle School on Saturday evening, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Around 7:30 p.m., the man was riding a 1993 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on a walking path near Spruce and Fircrest streets to the north side of the school. The rider hit a chain across the path meant to keep traffic out.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died of injuries at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

