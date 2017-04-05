Did you see this crash? Police want your help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Idaho State Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened late Tuesday night near Caldwell, according to a press release.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at Linden Street and Kimball Avenue, police said.
A man was hit and injured by a vehicle that fled the scene westbound on Linden, according to the release. The car was described as a silver or gray passenger car, possibly a sport-style, with a hatchback. There’s damage to the car’s front end, possibly including a broken headlight. No description of the driver was given.
ISP asks that any witnesses to the crash or anyone who knows who the vehicle may belong to call dispatch at 208-846-7500.
