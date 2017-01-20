Medicare fines Holly Lane $1.2 million for violations

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued a $1.23 million penalty against Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for being out of compliance with federal laws for several months.
CMS reduced the fine from $2.46 million — $14,000 per day for 176 days — mainly because the company waived its right to appeal.
The fine is due Feb. 21.
The Nampa nursing home was not allowed to take new Medicare and Medicaid patients since July, after health inspectors found patients were being neglected and mistreated.
The nursing home — one of only two in Idaho with a ventilator unit — was allowed to continue operating with existing patients.
Holly Lane recently won back its ability to take new patients, after passing its latest inspection.
