Nampa garage totaled in fire, no one injured

The cause of a fire that detroyed a Nampa garage and vehicle Tuesday is still under investigation, according to Nampa Fire Department Chief Deputy Richard Davies.
The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m., and was knocked down within about 15 minutes. The flames consumed a detached garage and vehicle, and threatened a home on 911 11th Street South, but didn’t burn the residence, Davies said.
Nobody got hurt in the fire, and investigators are on scene trying to figure out how the blaze started, he said.
