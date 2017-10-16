Idaho first responders want your help saving lives. All you’ll need is your phone

More Videos 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City Pause 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 3:33 The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Use this app - and help save a life Boise, Ada County and other local emergency officials are encouraging the public to download the Pulse Point app. Not only does it tell where emergency responses are occurring in the area - but can be activated to notify you if CPR is needed nearby. Boise, Ada County and other local emergency officials are encouraging the public to download the Pulse Point app. Not only does it tell where emergency responses are occurring in the area - but can be activated to notify you if CPR is needed nearby. By Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

