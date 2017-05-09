Boise opens Fire Station 8, first project completed with 2014 bond money

Sometime Monday, Boise Fire Department will move its Station 8 operations about one-half mile east from 4422 Overland Road to the southeast corner of Overland and Atlantic Street, Chief Dennis Doan said Tuesday.
The city of Boise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new station Tuesday. Money to cover its $3.8 million construction cost came from a $17 million bond city voters passed overwhelmingly in November 2014. Station 8 is the first project to be completed with that money.
Doan and other fire experts wanted to move the station a little east because its response area overlapped with other stations.
The City Council has yet to decide what to do with the old Station 8 building.
Other bond-funded projects are in the works. They include an $8.3 million firefighter training facility under construction on a 17-acre piece of land the city owns just south of the West Boise Wastewater Treatment Plant. Construction on that project began April 7 and is scheduled to be complete in April 2018, Doan said.
The city plans to hold another fire station ribbon-cutting next month, this time for a remodeled Station 4, located at 8485 W. Ustick Road. A remodel of Station 9, located at 3101 Sycamore Drive, is being designed now, and groundbreaking is expected late this year or early next, Doan said.
The last project is a rebuild of Station 5, the busiest station in the state of Idaho and the oldest in Boise. Design for a new Station 5 will begin next year, with construction to wrap up in 2019, Doan said.
