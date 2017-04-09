Boise man injured in rollover crash that blocked I-84 near Gowen interchange

A Boise man was injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash that blocked Interstate 84 near the Gowen interchange, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Adam Rivera, 29, was driving westbound in a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck around 5:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle merging onto I-84 from the Gowen onramp. His truck struck the guardrail and rolled. He was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
Rivera was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed, ISP reported.
The accident, which is still under investigation, blocked the left two lanes of the interstate for about two and a half hours.
