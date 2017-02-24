Thursday night fire in Riverside hotel's laundry building ruled accidental

The fire, apparently sparked in oil-soaked towels, was extinguished in about five minutes, the Boise Fire Department reported on Twitter.
One employee was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, KBOI-TV, Channel 2 reports.
Riverside #Hotel update: fire ruled as accidental from oil soaked towels. Fire #sprinkler aided in controlling spread of fire. #firesafety— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 24, 2017
The fire was called in 8:50 p.m. at the hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., and was confined to a laundry area that is separate from the hotel building, the fire department reports. A fire sprinkler helped control the spread of the fire, according the BFD.
