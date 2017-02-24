Boise & Garden City

February 24, 2017 7:31 AM

Thursday night fire in Riverside hotel's laundry building ruled accidental

By Kristin Rodine

The fire, apparently sparked in oil-soaked towels, was extinguished in about five minutes, the Boise Fire Department reported on Twitter.

One employee was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, KBOI-TV, Channel 2 reports.

The fire was called in 8:50 p.m. at the hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., and was confined to a laundry area that is separate from the hotel building, the fire department reports. A fire sprinkler helped control the spread of the fire, according the BFD.

