The Rose Room in Downtown Boise is about to become an office

Balsam Brands will move its offices from Meridian to 7th and Idaho streets in Downtown Boise this summer.
The 17,000-square-foot space includes the Rose Room event venue, which will close this spring.
“For the past twenty years, the Rose Room has hosted weddings, concerts, meetings and until recently, the Fettuccini Forum,” property owner Kenneth Howell said in a news release Tuesday. “Continuing a 117-year history, the ballroom has been a memorable gathering place for many Boiseans. Balsam Brands will bring a new chapter, new people, and new memories to this historic ballroom and building.”
Balsam Brands — best known for artificial Christmas trees under the Balsam Hill brand — plans to remodel the space “with special details that will honor the history and unique characteristic of the building,” the news release said.
The space also includes small offices, a common space and an overflow dining area.
“Our intent is to preserve this and create an environment that connects us with the community and inspires creativity of our team,” said Balsam Brands CEO Thomas Harman.
The company was founded in 2006 as a designer and e-commerce retailer of home décor and consumer products. It has 120 employees, including operations, finance, marketing and web development staff in the Treasure Valley.
Balsam Brands listed five job openings in Boise on its website as of Jan. 17.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments