December 22, 2016 3:25 PM

Downtown Boise projects will start wrapping up fast in 2017

By Sven Berg

Labor shortages and nasty weather have delayed by a few weeks the opening of Inn @ 500, an upscale hotel under construction on the southeast corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street.

Obie Development, the hotel's owner, hopes to have rooms available by mid-January, maybe as early as Jan. 11, director of marketing David Hubbs said.

Obie originally planned to finish the project this month. The developer hoped to host a private party for investors on New Year's Eve but had to cancel the event, Hubbs said.

But Obie had trouble finding crews that had time to do things like install elevators, Hubbs said. That's been a common refrain for developers of Treasure Valley projects in 2016. Labor shortages also delayed the completion of City Center Plaza, a mixed-use development on the Grove Plaza, among others.

Boise's recent cold snap pushed back the pouring of concrete driveways, sidewalks and other finishing touches at Inn @ 500, Hubbs said.

The delays add one to the list of Downtown Boise projects scheduled for completion, at least partial completion, in 2017.

Here's a look at some of the other big ones:

Hyatt Place

Location: 1024 W. Bannock St.

Project type: 152-room hotel

Owner/developer: Rafanelli and Nahas

Expected completion: opening April 2017

One Nineteen

Location: 119 S. 10th St.

Project type: 26 condominiums with private, covered parking

Owner/developer: Sawtooth Development Group (Ketchum)

Expected completion: Fall 2017

Marriott Residence Inn Hotel

Location: 410 S. Capitol Blvd.

Project type: 180-room hotel

Owner/developer: Jared Smith

Expected opening: June 2017

Inn@500

Location: 500 S. Capitol Blvd.

Project type: 110-room boutique hotel

Owner/developer: Obie Development Partners

Expected completion: January 2017

The Fowler

Location: 401 S. 5th St.

Project type: 159-unit apartment building with covered parking and retail space

Owner/developer: LocalConstruct

Expected completion: Spring 2017

The Afton

Location: 611 S. 8th St.

Project type: 28-unit condominium with private parking garage

Owner/developer: Mike Hormaechea

Expected completion: Spring 2017

JUMP/Simplot World Headquarters

Location: South side of Front Street between 9th and 11th streets

Project type: office building

Owner/developer: J.R. Simplot Co.

Expected completion: move-in late January, landscaping spring 2017

Parcel B

Location: between Myrtle, 11th, Front and 13th streets

Project type: hotel, office, parking, retail

Owner/developer: Gardner Co.

Expected completion: summer 2017 to spring 2018

