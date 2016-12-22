Downtown Boise projects will start wrapping up fast in 2017

Labor shortages and nasty weather have delayed by a few weeks the opening of Inn @ 500, an upscale hotel under construction on the southeast corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street.
Obie Development, the hotel's owner, hopes to have rooms available by mid-January, maybe as early as Jan. 11, director of marketing David Hubbs said.
Obie originally planned to finish the project this month. The developer hoped to host a private party for investors on New Year's Eve but had to cancel the event, Hubbs said.
But Obie had trouble finding crews that had time to do things like install elevators, Hubbs said. That's been a common refrain for developers of Treasure Valley projects in 2016. Labor shortages also delayed the completion of City Center Plaza, a mixed-use development on the Grove Plaza, among others.
Boise's recent cold snap pushed back the pouring of concrete driveways, sidewalks and other finishing touches at Inn @ 500, Hubbs said.
The delays add one to the list of Downtown Boise projects scheduled for completion, at least partial completion, in 2017.
Here's a look at some of the other big ones:
Hyatt Place
Location: 1024 W. Bannock St.
Project type: 152-room hotel
Owner/developer: Rafanelli and Nahas
Expected completion: opening April 2017
One Nineteen
Location: 119 S. 10th St.
Project type: 26 condominiums with private, covered parking
Owner/developer: Sawtooth Development Group (Ketchum)
Expected completion: Fall 2017
Marriott Residence Inn Hotel
Location: 410 S. Capitol Blvd.
Project type: 180-room hotel
Owner/developer: Jared Smith
Expected opening: June 2017
Inn@500
Location: 500 S. Capitol Blvd.
Project type: 110-room boutique hotel
Owner/developer: Obie Development Partners
Expected completion: January 2017
The Fowler
Location: 401 S. 5th St.
Project type: 159-unit apartment building with covered parking and retail space
Owner/developer: LocalConstruct
Expected completion: Spring 2017
The Afton
Location: 611 S. 8th St.
Project type: 28-unit condominium with private parking garage
Owner/developer: Mike Hormaechea
Expected completion: Spring 2017
JUMP/Simplot World Headquarters
Location: South side of Front Street between 9th and 11th streets
Project type: office building
Owner/developer: J.R. Simplot Co.
Expected completion: move-in late January, landscaping spring 2017
Parcel B
Location: between Myrtle, 11th, Front and 13th streets
Project type: hotel, office, parking, retail
Owner/developer: Gardner Co.
Expected completion: summer 2017 to spring 2018
