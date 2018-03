What's a bond? How is it different than a levy?

The West Ada School district is proposing a $95 million bond and a $14 million school levy for the March 13 ballot. The bond, which would help the district build new schools and remodel old ones, requires a super majority of 66.6 percent to pass. The levy, which helps with the district's operations costs and would help fund teaching positions lost during the recession, needs a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote to pass.