Local

This dog survived a rollover on I-84 and 15 days in the desert. Then he was found.

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

January 16, 2018 11:54 AM

First, Apollo survived the crash. But after running scared into the Idaho desert, his family worried they’d still lost the white terrier mix.

Two days after Christmas, Apollo ran away from a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near the Stage Stop outside of Boise. With the ground blanketed in a layer of fresh snow, rescuers with the Idaho Humane Society knew the dog would be difficult to spot, according to an IHS press release.

Still, officers set out fresh food and water, hoping to lure Apollo to them. They spoke with neighbors and Stage Stop employees, urging them to keep an eye out for the scared animal. For more than two weeks, IHS officers frequented the area — even during their time off — hoping to capture Apollo.

“I went out into the desert looking for Apollo, to see if I could locate any tracks,” said one officer in the release. “A buddy of mine helped by the hiking around the area, and several other officers with four wheelers were looking for Apollo on their days off as well.”

Ten days into the new year, David Banks, a caretaker at the Double Tapp firearms range, looked outside and saw Apollo “snooping around.”

He called IHS, and officers rescued Apollo, skinny from his days in the desert. He was brought to the Humane Society and treated by the organization’s veterinarians.

In a video posted on its Facebook page, IHS staff reunited the overjoyed dog with his family on Jan. 11.

