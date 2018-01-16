This dog survived a rollover on I-84 and 15 days in the desert. Then he was found.

More Videos 0:41 Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert Pause 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" 2:06 Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 1:59 A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert Officers with the Idaho Humane Society found Apollo 15 days after he went missing after surviving a rollover accident on I-84. Watch as he's reunited with his family. Officers with the Idaho Humane Society found Apollo 15 days after he went missing after surviving a rollover accident on I-84. Watch as he's reunited with his family.

