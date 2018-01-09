Does Boise have the ‘most involved’ Basque community in the United States? CNN thinks so.

More Videos 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows Pause 2:26 Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' 1:59 A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 3:46 Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 1:23 Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:21 What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center? 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

