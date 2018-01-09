Does Boise have the ‘most involved’ Basque community in the United States? CNN thinks so.

More Videos

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Pause
Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' 2:26

Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds'

A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 1:59

A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:46

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:23

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference?

What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center? 1:21

What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center?

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work 0:22

Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

  • This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise

    Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family.

Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com
Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Local

Does Boise have the ‘most involved’ Basque community in the United States? CNN thinks so.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 09, 2018 05:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s not just the paella that has people talking about Boise’s Basque culture.

If you ask CNN, it’s not about food; it’s about a way of life.

CNN recently published a deep-dive into Boise Basque heritage in its “Peek inside Boise, Idaho’s vibrant Basque community” article. Author Lilit Marcus details Boise’s Basque Block and describes what makes Boise’s Basque neighborhood different from other such communities in the United States. Though it doesn’t have the most Basque people of any city in the United States, it does have the highest concentration, Marcus notes.

“On a typical day, it’s not unusual to walk into the bar at the cultural center and find 20-somethings chatting to each other in Basque over glasses of kalimotxo, the red-wine-and-Coke drink commonly associated with the Running of the Bulls,” Marcus writes. “Next door at Bar Gernika, named for the Basque town ... Basque and non-Basque families alike are enjoying traditional tapas dishes like croquetas and tortilla. Parents drink red wine while they wait for their young children to finish up accordion lessons.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marcus mentions Miami’s Cuban and Boston’s Irish-American communities just a few sentences away from describing Boise’s Basque culture.

“This community is inclusive, not exclusive. Many of the most committed community volunteers are ones who didn’t grow up in the Basque community and reconnected with their roots later on, or who married someone Basque and decided to learn the language and raise their children with Basque traditions,” Marcus writes.

Idaho is home to 10,000-15,000 Basques, according to the article. The Basques originate from near the Bay of Biscay, which borders both Spain and France. According to the North American Basque Organization, the Basques are “the oldest indigenous people of western Europe.”

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Pause
Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds' 2:26

Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds'

A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 1:59

A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:46

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:23

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference?

What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center? 1:21

What happens when you walk through the door of Boise's new crisis center?

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work 0:22

Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

  • Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

    Police said a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper emailed authorities and returned the snowflake-shaped star on Jan. 3. The theft was captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress.

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

View More Video