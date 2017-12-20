Did a Boise native really just win ‘Survivor’ and become a millionaire?

Boise’s own Ben Driebergen was named the winner of the 35th season of “Survivor” on Wednesday night, edging out two other finalists in the season finale of “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.”
Driebergen, 34, served in the Marines in Iraq after graduating from Boise’s Capital High in 2001. He now works in a grocery warehouse, according to his bio on CBS. He won the finale with a 5-2-1 vote over Chrissy Hofbeck and Ryan Ulrich.
For his victory, Driebergen will take home $1 million.
Comments