Video captures a thief grabbing a package off a Meridian porch. What did he steal?

Aaron Klier was shocked when his Ring Video Doorbell flashed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He saw a man in a light colored hoodie grabbing a package off his front porch in Meridian’s Raven Hill subdivision.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Klier on Monday. “We didn’t know the package was on the porch. You couldn’t see it from the street.”
So, what did the criminal get away with? A pink cowgirl hat and party favors intended for his daughter’s upcoming birthday party.
“It was only worth $40,” Klier said, but it’s really the principle of the thing. “And with the holidays coming up people need to be careful.”
Klier works nights so he was awake when it happened.
The Ring surveillance video shows the thief taking the package, then running away and jumping into a white pickup driven by an accomplice and speeding away.
Klier filed a police report and hopes that someone will see the video and recognize the man or the truck.
The penalty for stealing a package delivered by private delivery companies, such as United Parcel Service and FedEx, is not the same as for the U.S. Mail Service. Tampering with or stealing something Mail, while it’s in the care of the government is a federal crime. Packages delivered by a private company does not fall into that category.
If you have any information on this crime, contact Meridian police 208-888-6678 or 208-377-6790.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland
