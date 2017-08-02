Star residents continue effort to recall Mayor Bell, Councilman Nielsen

A group of Star residents reported Wednesday that they successfully submitted recall petitions for Star Mayor Chad Bell and Councilman Kevin Nielsen.
The group, which calls themselves the Concerned Citizens of Star, said the Ada County Elections Office notified them that the recall petitions were adequate and the recall will be on the ballot in November.
A news release from the Concerned Citizens of Star was sent by Gary Smith, a former City Council member, to announce the recall making it to the ballot.
The release from the Concerned Citizens of Star stated, “Mayor Bell and Councilman Nielsen in city council meetings and public hearings have ignored the testimony and request of the electors in matters of concern regarding high density growth and housing this is not harmonious with the City of Star and the wishes of their electors.”
