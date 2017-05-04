Police seek help locating missing 65-year-old man

Boise Police continue to search for Rodney D. Allen, 65, who was last seen on April 20 in the Boise area.
His vehicle was located on April 22, in south Ada County, six miles upstream from Swan Falls near the Snake River. The vehicle was a white 2017 GMC Sierra 4-door pickup truck.
Allen is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen Allen or his vehicle, or who may have any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.Com, or by calling 208-343-COPS(2677).
