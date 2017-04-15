Idahoans join thousands across the nation to call on Trump to release tax returns

A crowd of more than 300 people gathered on the steps of the Idaho state capitol building Saturday morning as part of Tax Day marches across the country calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Protesters decried what they said was a lack of transparency in the Trump administration. Speakers said they were concerned that the returns hold vital information about Trump’s foreign ties and potential conflicts on interest. Many attendees carried protest signs alluding to Trump’s relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The local march coincided with dozens across the country, including in Washington, D.C., where thousands turned out. In Idaho, a second march was held in Coeur d’Alene, according to taxmarch.org.
Trump’s 2005 tax return was leaked earlier this year, showing that he paid $38 million in federal income taxes on an income of $150 million.
