Think of the Boise Public Library’s new delivery service as a car hop ... for your books

The Boise Public Library has introduced a new curbside pick-up service to make it easier for patrons to get their reading and other materials quickly — without ever leaving their cars.
The program launched earlier in April and is available at the Main Branch and the Library! at Cole & Ustick.
All patrons have to do is pull into the bright green-painted parking spot near the library entrance, call the branch-specific phone number (208-954-6777 for the Main Branch, 208-972-8300 for Cole & Ustick) and a library staffer will bring books out to their car. Patrons need to have their library card or photo ID ready.
The service is meant to make pick-up easier for people who can’t find a parking spot or have a hard time parking, or those who have mobility limitations or other complications — like young children or babies in the car.
Library officials say response to the new program has been good so far, though some on the library’s Facebook page have voiced concerns about idling cars near the library entrance, or the danger of turning the institution into a “drive-through.” Most comments have been positive, though, with some parents of young children calling the new service a “life saver” and an idea ahead of its time.
Suggestions from patrons on Facebook have included posting the library phone number near the pick-up site and posting a “no idling” sign as well.
“The program is new enough that we don’t have any hard usage numbers yet,” said Circulation Supervisor Lorna Thorne, “However, from what I’ve heard from staff, and the comments on our Facebook page, we think we’ve got a winner here.”
Comments