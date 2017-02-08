Dead body found in Nampa creek

Nampa Police located a dead body Wednesday morning in Mason Creek and are still trying to identify the person.
Police responded at 11:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue after a city worker spotted the body caught in the creek’s debris trap.
The person’s age, identity and gender have not been disclosed yet. Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund said the department is working with the Canyon County Coroner’s Office to identify the body and determine a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
