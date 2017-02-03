Believed gang member arrested after hit and run

The driver of a stolen vehicle, who is a suspected gang member, allegedly fled police after colliding with multiple other cars Friday.
The series of events leading to his arrest began around 8:30 a.m., when Caldwell Police responded to the Maverik Store at 420 N. Illinois Ave. in Caldwell to a report of a blue Ford Expedition that had crashed into several vehicles. The driver reportedly fled the scene.
Some of the people whose cars were struck followed the suspect into a nearby neighborhood. In an apparent attempt to flee, the driver of the Ford crashed into a snowbank at the intersection of Pleasanton Street and Winn Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Israel Alejandro Garza, and two female passengers fled from the vehicle into a house in the 2300 block of Pleasanton Street.
Upon arrival in the area, officers determined that the Ford Expedition was reported stolen out of Nampa. Responding officers established a perimeter and attempted to contact the subjects in the house, but got no answer.
After obtaining a search warrant for the house, Caldwell officers entered the residence and arrested Eskarleth Acosta, 24, Shelby Denny, 18, and Marina Adame, 26.
Garza, a believed criminal gang member from Ontario, Oregon, had escaped the perimeter area on foot immediately following the crash. Garza, 25, was was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Around 3:15 p.m., police eventually located a home where they believed Garza was located, in the 100 block of Sugar Loop Lane in Nampa.
While police were waiting for additional resources to arrive on scene, Garza attempted to leave the residence in a vehicle with two other adult females. The vehicle was stopped before it could leave the area and Garza was arrested.
None of the people involved in the morning crashes were injured.
Garza is facing additional charges relating to the multiple vehicle crashes earlier in the day, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
Acosta, of Nampa, and Adame, of Caldwell, were arrested on misdemeanor warrants and for resisting arrest. Denny, of Kuna, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207
