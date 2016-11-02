Esther Simplot Park grand opening

Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Colby Inzer, Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Colby Inzer, Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Colby Inzer, Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. From left: Maggie Soderberg, Laurie Simplot Braun, Corrine Inzer, Scott Simplot; (plus Esther's great-grandchildren, Kenneth Inzer, 8, and Adeline Inzer, 5). On right: Mayor Dave Beiter; Doug Hollaway, director, Boise Parks and Recreation; and Eliane Clegg, Boise City Council president.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, helps cut the ribbon on the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. With Scott Simplot, left, and Mayor Dave Beiter.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot, center, with Rose Buehler, who was Simplot's assistant, at the grand opening celebration of the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot greets a young admirer at the grand opening celebration of the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. Nov. 2, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Scott Simplot speaks Wednesday at the grand opening of Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard, the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "Ribbon of Jewels."
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot acknowledges a standing ovation at the grand opening celebration of the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Grand opening celebration of the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard. Esther Simplot, center, in gold and black.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Grand opening celebration of the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Scott Simplot speaks Wednesday at the grand opening of Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard, the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "Ribbon of Jewels."
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Esther Simplot greets Jack Lemley, a friend of the Simplots, during the grand opening celebration of the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "ribbons of jewels," the Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Scott Simplot speaks Wednesday at the grand opening of Esther Simplot Park on Whitewater Boulevard, the latest, and likely last, park in Boise's "Ribbon of Jewels."
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com