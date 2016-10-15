Talon’s message: ‘There’s so much more to life’

When you’re standing on that ledge, as I was on April 7, 2016, you have to think of what others, such as your family and friends, would do without you. I mean, really take into consideration the impact you’ve already made on those people’s lives.
It would never be the same.
And what aided me to this realization was watching someone else do what I was about to do. When you watch what could’ve been you, falling and hitting the ground, then you’ll realize that there’s so much more to life then ending it.
As one of my favorite quotes from “Kung Fu Panda” says, yesterday is history, tomorrow’s a mystery, today is a gift. I guess that’s why they call it the present.
Live each day knowing that you have purpose and meaning in this world, and that you can truly make a difference if you set your mind to it. Sometimes life sends you a rude awakening, but that’s what it took for me to open my eyes to the fact that life has its ups and downs and curveballs that it will throw at you.
But there’s a rainbow after every storm; you just have to be willing to brave the storm.
Talon Owens, the focus of a Sunday Depth story, wanted to share this message with the Statesman and readers.
