Albertsons executive in Boise leaves to lead company’s Northern California stores

Brad Street, Intermountain Division president for Boise-based Albertsons, has been promoted to the same role heading the company’s Northern California division.
“He’s already a president and a terrific one, so he’ll bring all of the skills he has to another marketplace for us,” said Andy Scoggin, Albertsons’ executive vice president of human resources and public affairs, on Friday.
Street began his career with Albertsons in Salt Lake City in 1983 and worked at several store positions before being promoted to store director, where he remained for several years. He was later promoted to district manager in the company’s Houston and Northern California divisions.
After the 2006 sale of Albertsons to Minnesota-based SuperValu, he served as director of operations in Eugene, Oregon, until he was promoted to vice president of operations for the 188-store Intermountain West Division in Boise.
Street was serving as the lead district manager for the Intermountain Division when he was promoted in 2014 to vice president of operations for the Jewel-Osco Division. In March 2015, Street returned to Boise as the Intermountain Division president.
John Colgrove will replace Street as the Intermountain Division president, spokeswoman Christine Wilcox said.
Colgrove was vice president of marketing and merchandizing in the Intermountain Division before being promoted to senior vice president in the Denver Division last year.
Street succeeds Tom Schwilke in Northern California.
