1.3 million people watched Boise reality-show pilot. Will HGTV make it a series?

When the pilot episode of “Boise Boys” aired Sunday afternoon on HGTV, there were enough people watching it to fill the Treasure Valley twice.
The reality show about local home renovators Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson had 1.28 million viewers, according to Sunday cable viewership numbers. It had the 25th highest rating of all cable shows that day — the only midday show to crack the top 25.
Caldwell and Robertson call their business Timber and Love. They have different styles, tastes and personalities, but they found a bond in real estate and have worked together for two years to renovate and sell between 20 and 30 houses.
Robertson, from West Texas, is in his 40s. He’s a former accountant who got into construction after realizing he didn’t want to spend his life in an office. Caldwell is a 30-something musician who grew up in Boise’s North End. He started buying and renovating homes to raise money for adoptions.
HGTV was “very happy” with the pilot’s success, Robertson said Wednesday. The ratings were especially good for a show the network had not advertised, he said.
But that doesn’t mean the series will get picked up by HGTV. The network will re-air it a couple of times and watch those ratings before making a decision, he said.
When can you see it next? Robertson said HGTV wants to test its popularity organically, so it isn’t giving much advance notice on future airings. You can keep your eye on TV listings or follow Timber and Love on Instagram for updates.
“We made the first hurdle,” Robertson said. “We have no assurances by anybody that we’re going to have a show, but ... it’s like a long-distance hurdle race, and we made the first hurdle.”
If the network orders a full season, the “Boise Boys” will shoot their next episode this summer. It would be the first HGTV series to take place in Boise.
Treasure Valley residents tuned in Sunday, Robertson said. He said his phone started ringing off the hook after it aired.
The next day, the guys met up at Whole Foods Market in Boise to talk business. “Luke and I are sitting there talking, and a couple people wanted to take pictures,” Robertson said.
That made the whole TV project seem real, he said.
“We’re usually just kind of behind the scenes,” he said with a laugh. “We’re not used to that.”
