A Boise firm you’ve never heard of makes tortillas you eat. To make more, it will move

Fresca Mexican Foods makes millions of tortillas each day that wind up in restaurants, campuses and wholesale destinations around the country. The company will double its capacity when it moves from Boise to a bigger plant under construction in Caldwell. zkyle@idahostatesman.com

