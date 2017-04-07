Payment-processing company laying off 64 workers in Boise office

A financial services company based in Georgia will lay off 64 employees from its Boise office.
TSYS, short for Total System Services, sent a notice Wednesday to the Idaho Department of Labor and Boise Mayor David Bieter’s office notifying them of the coming layoffs.
The company processes payments. It will close its Boise office permanently on June 30, the letter said.
The office is at 701 Morrison Knudsen Plaza Drive, in the Washington Group Plaza complex, which is under contract to be purchased by St. Luke’s Health System.
Nine employees were laid off Friday, April 7. The remaining 55 layoffs will be effective June 30.
“This move is part of a continuous effort to bring clarity and focus to our business model,” said Cyle Mims, a spokesperson for TSYS. “One of our priorities is to identify our ideal operating structure in order to maximize efficiencies and scale of operations. We are convinced that this move will bring us closer to operating at our full potential and will allow us to strengthen our already very successful business model.”
