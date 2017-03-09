Radio Shack stores in Boise, Caldwell to close

Employees at local Radio Shack stores told the Statesman on Thursday that two stores will close soon, leaving just one in the Treasure Valley.
The store at 2735 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise will close Sunday, March 12. It has three employees.
The store at 2922 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell will close at the end of March. It has four employees.
The store at 7470 W. State St. will remain open, at least for now.
Radio Shack on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy for the second time in about two years and said it will close 200 of its approximately 1,500 stores.
RadioShack said anything sold at its stores cannot be returned for a refund. Its website, however, will continue to accept returns on items bought from RadioShack.com.
The company said that those holding a RadioShack gift card have until April 7 to spend it at stores.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton. The Associated Press contributed.
