Sneak peak at the Inn at 500 Capitol

The Inn at 500 Capitol is opening in January.
Artist Filip Vogelpohl installs ruffled bowl lights in the entryway of the Inn at 500 Capitol. Vogelpohl, from Boise Art Glass, has glasswork throughout the boutique hotel.
Artist Ken McCall's sculpture "Symmetry" is on the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street in front of the Inn at 500 Capitol.
Artist Ken McCall's puts the finishing touches on his sculpture "Symmetry, " in front of the Inn at 500 Capitol.
Fifty-seven of the 110 rooms at the Inn at 500 Capitol are themed, like this wine room.
Details from the Inn at 500 Capitol.
The second floor the Inn at 500 Capitol features photos from the Idaho state capitol, that corresponds with the name of the banquet room.
Artist Filip Vogelpohl, in green, and Hunter Ahuero, install ruffled bowl lights in the entryway of the Inn at 500 Capitol. Vogelpohl, from Boise Art Glass, has glasswork throughout the boutique hotel.
Brian Obie, owner of Obie Development Partners talks about the philosophy of the Inn at 500 Capitol, which is opening in January. Part of the charm includes city-specific artwork, like JanyRae Seda's painting about the history of the Boise River valley.
Fifty-seven of the 110 rooms at the Inn at 500 Capitol are themed, like this nature room.
Chef Richard Langston is opening his Richard’s restaurant at the Inn at 500 Capitol on Jan. 9.
Artist Ken McCall’s puts the finishing touches on his sculpture “Symmetry, “ in front of the Inn at 500 Capitol.
Glass lights by Filip Vogelpohl of Boise Art Glass hang in the lobby of the Inn at 500 Capitol, which also features a see-through fireplace.
A room at the Inn at 500 Capitol.
Fifty-seven of the 110 rooms at the Inn at 500 Capitol are themed, like this nature room.
The workout room has a great view of Downtown at the Inn at 500 Capitol.
The second floor the Inn at 500 Capitol features photos from the Idaho state capitol.
A room at the Inn at 500 Capitol.
