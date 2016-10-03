It's Halloween through and through at this Eagle home

"I just love my torches," says Cheryl Bell. Her front yard tableau started small, and just a "little bit scary" for the grandkids, when the Bells moved into the house in 2000. "When they came over, their faces lit up ..." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell's dry sense of humor is often on display in her decorations. She remembers when two little girls were trying to sound out the sign "Psycho Path." She told them, and they said, "Well, you should have just left off the 'p.'" The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Everything that the Bells do for Halloween started with a little bit of "spooky fence" - snow fence - held up by tiki torches. The entertainment has grown from being something that entertains the grandkids to a whole front yard that entertains the entire neighborhood. And beyond. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell thinks up the ideas; her husband builds them: A skelton hand creeps out of an opening coffin lid, and the coffin-carriers' heads are activated by unsuspecting visitors at the front door. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"It's just a ton of fun," says Cheryl Bell. "I absolutely love the kids." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Edgar Allen Poe has nothing on Cheryl Bell's creepy crows. "It's suprising how many dogs think they're real," she says. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Pieces of Lizzie Borden's husband are buried near the grave of "Mann Down," which opens and closes. "The top opens and groans, for whatever reason. I don't know how that happened." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Monty Python fans will get this joke. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"This is a Martha Stewart thing," says Bell. "I think it's hilarious. It's easy to do with a drill - guy pumpkin carving. Nothing to it - power tools." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"I do believe in eating local," says Cheryl Bell. "Maybe not locals." When she saw this photo, she made a mental note to "grunge up" the sign. "Splash it with some blood or something. Maybe pumpkin seeds." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell's sense of humor is pretty subtle. "I try not to make it too scary because of the kids," she says. "The whole idea is to have fun." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell loves the juxtaposition of the familiar and the unexpected - like bats in a bird cage. "That would be an abandoned, witchy thing to do. ... And you have to have a skull." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell starts gearing up for Halloween weeks before the holiday. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"I love looking at things that can be re-purposed," says Bell, pointing out the old sock forms that stand on their toes. "My dad said, 'You see thing that I don't see. You look at a hammer and you see a zillion other ways to use it.' That's pretty much true." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Dario Bell made the bat wing fan in the front room. "Generally, what I can think up, he can build for me. I'm lucky that way." One of the spookiest features of Cheryl Bell's decorating is that, on first glance, the room looks pretty normal. "But as you know, it's not. There's doll heads and crows and nests with eyeballs. And skulls, of course, all over everywhere." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
There's a picture of her granddaughter along with a couple of creepy old photos in the china cabinet. "I do that a lot - mix a little real and a little not-real. It keeps you on your toes," says Cheryl Bell. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"It's not a good wine, but the label is absolutely worth it," says Cheryl Bell. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Halloween decor is quieter in the family room - but it's not gone. Black cats grace the mantle, along with metal tubs sporting skelton hands and a special Halloween print. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Skeltons are everywhere. "You can pose them doing just about anything," says Cheryl Bell. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"Garlic. You can't have Halloween without a tub of garlic," says Bell. And a spider-web fruit bowl, naturally. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell's mantle, which changes with the seasons, is a mix of the "real with the un-real." Keeping company with jars of fingers and ears and turkey claws (unreal) are photos of her husband's Aunt Ellen and his mother (real). "They would absolutely think this was a kick," she says. "The forlorn past." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"Real, real, real," she says: old jars, a beaver tooth, and animal vertebrae. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"I love my bat wings," says Cheryl Bell. They're latex and rubbery, so they look like five-foot long real bat wings; just enough Halloween "so when I'm at the front door, it doesn't frighten the daylights out of the kids." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell has collected her Halloween wine glasses over the years. And the wines? "These are for the label only," she says. "For some reason, Halloween wine is not actually very good. Or you can consider it red blood cells or white blood cells ..." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The spell book, given to Bell by a friend, cackles when it gets opened. "Little kids love it," she says. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The second guest bedroom features the neighbor's cat and a page of Edgar Allen Poe's manuscript with the word "nevermore..." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The old antique apothecary chest, one of her favorite pieces of furniture, has always been in the entryway of Cheryl Bell's homes. Half of the 75 jars are antique; the other half Bell makes look old. "The real and the not-real," says Bell, her favorite combination. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"You absolutely have to have a choice," jokes Cheryl Bell, referring to her collection of brooms. In the off-Halloween season, whisk brooms hanging from the hooks. "I call them the sub-compacts," she jokes. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"It's my grandmother's antique waffle iron," says Bell. "I want to use it. I don't want it to sit in a cupboard doing nothing." For however bizarre this is, it's made of familiar things: salt shakers, egg beaters, an antenna. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bell had her grandchildren pose for a formal Halloween portrait more than 10 years ago. It's all part of the decor. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Three or four hundred kids knock on the Bells' door each Halloween. "I assume with moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas wandering around outside (that there's really more)," she says. "The adults seem to like it as much as the kids do." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell has three identical witches - one of which is real. "The kids absolutely love it. It does freak out some of the adults," she says. "They're sure it's just another prop in the yard until you move. ... That's usually when you get the adults. They're trying to reassure the kids they're not real, and then you move. They usually jump. They scream. And then they laugh." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The blood root jar in the center is real, as are the spikes. But Cheryl Bell printed the other labels, grunged them up a bit, added bits of wire or gauze. "Some people do cross stitch. I do bottles." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"I love witch's shoes. They're hard to find," says Cheryl Bell. The shoes are real, but most everything else is not. She attached a deer jawbone attached to a foam skull. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"It's just paint," says Cheryl Bell, giving away her skull secrets. "I dirty them up, corpse them with latex." She likes the ferns to give an overgrown, uncared for, abandoned illusion. Unrealistic - but not quite. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Even the guest bedroom is not immune from Halloween decor. And if you're a visitor - beware. Cheryl Bell has been known to decorate the bedroom door with spiderwebbing in the wee hours. "Just so they'd know it's Happy Halloween the next morning." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Halloween decor is quieter in the family room - but it's not gone. Black cats grace the mantle, along with metal tubs sporting skeleton hands. There's also a zombie wine holder by the armchair. "But my husband uses it to charge his phone," Bell says. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
A friend made the creepy mirror. "I think it's awesome," says Bell. "It looks just a little bit haunted." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"Actually, the bathroom's kind of fun," says Bell - pot scrubbers and soap savers and vintage things from a certain era. And, of course, the mirror in the center - it's a spooky fun-house mirror. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell found the hand towel-holders and added her own touch. "I like the idea of having an eyeball in a hand," she says. "I don't think that's what you're supposed to do with them but that's what I did." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell made the floral arrangement with doll eyes, a bit of slim and a spray to take the shine off the roses. "I do have a pretty set idea of what I want," Bell says. "I want that subtle look where you have to look at it twice to be sure you're seeing what you're seeing. ... Like you wandered into an abandoned house, and you hear the door click shut behind you." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
A focal point on the way to the family room, the door changes with the seasons. At Halloween, the window features the certificate of death for Witch of the East from the Wizard of Oz: " ... She's really and most sincerely dead." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"It's beautiful isn't it?" says Bell. "If you can call stuff like that beautiful. And you have to have a flying monkey to go with it." 'The Wizard of Oz' was one of Bell's favorite movies growing up. It still is. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
"They are creepy, as a matter of fact," says Bell. "They just look lost and abandoned. ... Something that used to be loved but it isn't loved any more." The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell's living room mantle: "It is absolutely Halloween-ish." Deer jawbones from walks in the hills, turkey claws from pet food stores - "What an odd thing to sell in pet food store. But an even odder thing to put in a jar and put on your mantle," she says. She uses floral gel to suspend the fingers and ears. "Otherwise they would float to the top and wouldn't be fun," she notes. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Cheryl Bell invented a way to make her dining room table decorations look like suspended cauldrons. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Bells entertain frequently during the Halloween seaons - company, an open house, book club. "I love decorating and doing something for those things," says Cheryl Bell. The skelton wears a shower cap; his tub is filled with ice, drinks, and a Halloween rubber ducky. The snake is porcelain. The Bell home is featured in The Idaho Statesman's Oct. 1 edition of Treasure Magazine.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Every October since Cheryl and Dario Bell moved into their Eagle neighborhood in 2000, their front yard is transformed into a graveyard with smoking cauldrons and coffins that open. Cheryl is the inventor/creator and Dario, the technical guru, who makes skeletons come to life. So to speak. The Bells met, 47 years ago, on Halloween. “It’s been scary ever since,” Cheryl says.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com