Doe and Fawn
Doe and Fawn
Doe and Fawn

Pets

Canyon County Pet of the Week: Doe and Fawn

August 07, 2017 4:01 PM

Doe and Fawn, both 1, are a bonded pair of Australian cattle dog/Olde English bulldog mixes. They each weigh around 70 pounds and have easy-care coats. They were brought to the shelter by their owner, who moved. They already know the “lie down” command and like treats, and show a propensity to learn.

They like children and are said to prefer men, but have been fine with female volunteers. Doe and Fawn are affectionate, active and playful. The girls have not been house-trained and they need to learn leash manners. A new owner will need to be patient and consistent when working with them. They both like other dogs and neither of them like cats.

The shelter would like to keep them as a bonded pair and are offering the special price of $150 for the pair. They are vaccinated, microchipped and will be spayed before heading home.

Doe and Fawn are in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about them and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life. 1:34

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu
Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan. 1:01

Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan.

View More Video