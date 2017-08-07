Canyon County Pet of the Week: Doe and Fawn

Doe and Fawn, both 1, are a bonded pair of Australian cattle dog/Olde English bulldog mixes. They each weigh around 70 pounds and have easy-care coats. They were brought to the shelter by their owner, who moved. They already know the “lie down” command and like treats, and show a propensity to learn.
They like children and are said to prefer men, but have been fine with female volunteers. Doe and Fawn are affectionate, active and playful. The girls have not been house-trained and they need to learn leash manners. A new owner will need to be patient and consistent when working with them. They both like other dogs and neither of them like cats.
The shelter would like to keep them as a bonded pair and are offering the special price of $150 for the pair. They are vaccinated, microchipped and will be spayed before heading home.
Doe and Fawn are in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about them and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
