Ada County Pet of the Week: Dan

Dan, 3-1/2, is a 60-pound neutered male redbone coonhound mix who loves people. He likes to have his nose to the ground and is constantly on the go. This can sometimes lead to him being easily distracted and turning into an escape artist. He will need to be supervised when outdoors, or kept on a leash when outside of a fenced area. Dan is crate-trained, house-trained and leash-trained. He learned obedience commands and fun tricks in our Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho (IDAPI) program. He is well-mannered, but it will be important that his new family is consistent in his training. Dan has a pretty high prey drive and will require a home without cats or other animals. An active household with kids older than 12 is a must.
Meet Dan (#33542989) in kennel 404 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
