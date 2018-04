Burger-lovers of Miami are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as well as in McDonald's in 7 other cities. Miami Herald Food Editor, Carlos Frias, has his first taste of one of his childhood favorites made with the fresh, not-frozen burger meat.